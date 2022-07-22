JU Pro-V-C committed suicide: Autopsy report

kolkata: Primary report of the autopsy indicated that the Jadavpur University (JU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Samantak Das had committed suicide.



On Thursday, autopsy of Das was conducted at the Kantapukur Morgue, following which the body was handed over to his family members. Police suspect that Das might have been depressed due to some unknown reasons.

However, cops will interact with his family members and colleagues to find out if they had noticed anything unusual in his behaviour recently.

Also, police will check his laptop and mobile phone for possible clues.

On Thursday afternoon, body of Das was first brought in front of the Undergraduate Arts building and kept for some time.

Later, the body was taken in front of Aurobinda Bhavan, the administrative building at JU, in a procession held by the students. More than 3,000 students, including former students and fellow teachers of JU, braved the torrential downpour in the afternoon as they bid adieu to Das, who was popularly known as 'Samantak Da.'

It was a gathering of a different sort and the heartwarming rendition of 'Bohe Anandadhara' was testimony to the love and respect for him.