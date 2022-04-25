JU not to hold exams on May 2, 4 & 5

KOLKATA: Jadavpur University (JU) authorities have decided not to hold examinations on May 2,4 and 5 due to EID celebration in the state. Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad had placed its demand before the authorities so that no exams take place on these days. Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das has finally given consent to the demand. VC has told the representatives of JU that the message has been conveyed to the department.

Meanwhile, School Education department has sought a report from a school in Hooghly regarding a reported incident of Sadh celebration of a lady teacher inside school after which the Headmistress of the school fell ill. Education department has sought a detailed report as to what happened in the school. The Sadh ceremony was arranged amidst Higher Secondary examination flouting norms. The incident occurred last Wednesday at Mahesh Parameswari Balika Vidyalaya.