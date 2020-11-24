JU may opt for decentralised counselling for Engineering

Kolkata: To fill up vacant seats, Jadavpur University (JU) is likely to conduct decentralised counselling for admission into Engineering and Technological courses. Even after the third round of counselling, 449 out of 1,253 seats in 16 departments are lying vacant.



In case the seats remain vacant after conclusion of the admission process, the varsity will seek permission from the Higher Education Department for taking the decentralisation route of counselling.

"Our admission process is still going on. Once it is over, we will have the exact number of vacancies. Then, we will seek the nod from the state Higher Education department and bring out a notification with dates for decentralised counselling. Engineering seats hardly remain vacant in JU and we are hopeful of the same trend this year too," said a senior JU official.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) had allotted seats for 1239 candidates after three rounds of counselling this year. But, 804 students have applied for admission online. Usually 40 to 50 students on an average do not take admission even after applying for the same. So it is likely that the number of vacant seats may touch the 500 mark.

"The admission process in engineering institutes at pan India level is still going on which may be a possible reason for lesser number of admissions. Moreover, students from other states may be reluctant to come to JU due to the pandemic," said Partha Pratim Ray, general secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association.

The admission process in the engineering stream of JU had started on November 10. The university had asked students to submit forms through the online mode against the total allotted seats.

However, it is not for the first time that JU will go for decentralised counselling. Last year, there were 261 vacancies and in 2018 there were 253 vacancies after the third round of counselling.

JU has reserved 90 per cent of its engineering seats in the general category for home students from 2019.