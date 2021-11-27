JU helpline launched to report old buildings in need of repair

kolkata: Concerned over delay in reporting of incidents like chunks or flakes falling from overhead ceiling areas in old buildings, Jadavpur University has floated a mobile number so that such matters can be immediately brought before the notice of the Civil Maintenance section of the university.



"We want to ensure that such loose chunks are removed and repair work is taken up as soon as possible at such places so that we can avoid any sort of accident or injury to any person. If anybody notices such loose chunks, he or she has been asked to simply call or send an message to 9046069970, which will alert the Civil Maintenance section," a senior official of Jadavpur University said.

A circular in this matter has been brought out by JU authorities where it has been made clear that no further false ceiling should be allowed in old buildings and endeavours should be made to remove the existing ones.

It has been found that in most of the old buildings, there is seepage problem in top floor and so it is desirable to remove these false ceilings. In such circumstances, all concerned people have been asked to contact office of the university engineer for removal of the false ceiling.

It has been directed to remove junk materials from the roof of all buildings to provide clear passage for rainwater to ensure long lasting of the roofs.

"The general maintenance section is seeking report from the various departments where such problem exists and then they are physically surveying the particular place and accordingly taking up repair. We are also making estimates in some cases where there is need for smarter and thorough repair so that it can be forwarded

to Public Works Department for necessary action," JU registrar Snehamanju Basu said. The Salt Lake campus of the university hardly has similar problems to address.