JU elections: DSF & SFI continue winning streaks in Engg, Arts depts

Kolkata: Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) continued their winning streak in the Engineering and Arts Faculties at Jadavpur University student elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.



The last elections were held in January 2017. DSF had won in Engineering while SFI won Arts. ABVP, contesting for the first time in the elections at Jadavpur University, came second in the Engineering department. While the DSF bagged the highest number of votes in the Engineering department, SFI registered a massive victory in the Arts department. Meanwhile, We the Independents (WTI) swept the Science department.

"WTI is not affiliated or backed by any political party. There were approximately 1,600 voters in the Science department. The voter turnout was 1,300. We didn't allow the fascist government (ABVP) to contest the election in the Science department," said Kushal Mondal, WTI member.

DSF got 3,304 votes for chairperson post, with lead margin of 2,799 votes, 3,320 votes for general secretary post with lead margin of 2,797 votes, 2,376 votes for assistant general secretary (day) post with lead margin of 2,000 votes, 247 votes for assistant general secretary (evening) post with lead margin of 140 votes and 605 votes for assistant general secretary (Salt Lake Campus) post with a lead margin of 458 votes in the Engineering department.