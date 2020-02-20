JU elections: DSF & SFI continue winning streaks in Engg, Arts depts
Kolkata: Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) continued their winning streak in the Engineering and Arts Faculties at Jadavpur University student elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday.
The last elections were held in January 2017. DSF had won in Engineering while SFI won Arts. ABVP, contesting for the first time in the elections at Jadavpur University, came second in the Engineering department. While the DSF bagged the highest number of votes in the Engineering department, SFI registered a massive victory in the Arts department. Meanwhile, We the Independents (WTI) swept the Science department.
"WTI is not affiliated or backed by any political party. There were approximately 1,600 voters in the Science department. The voter turnout was 1,300. We didn't allow the fascist government (ABVP) to contest the election in the Science department," said Kushal Mondal, WTI member.
DSF got 3,304 votes for chairperson post, with lead margin of 2,799 votes, 3,320 votes for general secretary post with lead margin of 2,797 votes, 2,376 votes for assistant general secretary (day) post with lead margin of 2,000 votes, 247 votes for assistant general secretary (evening) post with lead margin of 140 votes and 605 votes for assistant general secretary (Salt Lake Campus) post with a lead margin of 458 votes in the Engineering department.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt looks at balancing act on AGR dues20 Feb 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Centre releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
24x7 power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
RBI rate committee torn between growth concerns, inflation...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT
India gives licences for importing 5 lakh tonnes refined...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT