JU EC's resolution illegal, invalid, says Governor

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who happens to be the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, held the university's Executive Council resolution illegal and invalid and wrote to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, stating his stand on the issue on Sunday.



The emergency EC meeting at the university on Saturday had decided that the convocation of Jadavpur University will be held without the Chancellor on December 24, while the special convocation programme was deferred.

The emergency EC meeting was convened after a section of students gave a deputation to the university authorities, mentioning that they would boycott Dhankhar, who was slated to be present during the convocation. Dhankhar was informed of the EC's resolution soon after the meeting.

In the letter to the Vice-Chancellor issued from Governor House on Sunday, the Governor questioned "whether the EC has acted in accordance with the powers conferred on it by or under the Act" in passing its resolution.

"….I am constrained to conclude that the EC has no powers whatsoever to act as above," the letter read.

He had informed the V-C that the resolution of the EC cannot be acted upon and as V-C, the latter is obliged to proceed ahead ignoring the EC resolution.

"Please note that any disregard entails serious consequences for the concerned. Such a course would also have potential to adversely impact the students, who may be conferred degrees in an illegal convocation," the letter to the V-C read.

