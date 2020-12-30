JU Dean of Engineering resigns

Kolkata: Less than a month after taking over as the Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty of Jadavpur University Amitava Datta has tendered his resignation from the post. He sent his resignation letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Suranjan Das on Tuesday.



Datta who is a Professor of Power Engineering at JU had cited health conditions and personal reasons for his resignation however, sources at the university said that the constant agitation from the students union of Engineering and Technology have resulted in tendering of his resignation. He has however, informed the Vice-Chancellor that he would continue to work as Professor. Datta had joined as the Dean on December 7.

Recently he was subjected to gherao for long hours on more than one occasion by the students union when they were pressing for their series of demands.

Before Datta, the last permanent dean of this faculty was Chiranjib Bhattacharjee who is presently the pro-vice-chancellor. He had served as Dean from January 2017 to July 2019. More than one professors were appointed as temporary deans since then.

"I have received his resignation letter and have urged him to reconsider the same," Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of JU said.