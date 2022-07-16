JU, CU at top of state-aided university list, CM congratulates

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has managed to secure a nationwide rank fourth in the NIRF 2022 India Ranking while Calcutta University ranked eighth. St Xaviers College ranked eighth amongst the colleges across India and Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir in Belur ranked ninth.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was proud that Jadavpur University and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided universities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022. "Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University & Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's is 8th in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity & students," CM tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that it is a drop in rank for CU since last year when they ranked fourth while JU had ranked eighth. The overall ranking of universities and colleges are made on the basis of five parameters, which includes Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception. Best higher educational institutes have been categorized in 11 categories. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes from across India have participated in NIRF 2022, a rise from 6272 last year. State education minister Bratya Basu credited Banerjee's "visionary leadership" for the achievement. Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said that the rank was the result of consistent academic excellence of the faculty, students and researchers. This rank will inspire the university to strive better, she added.

Among the medical colleges the IPGMER SSKM Hospital has ranked 21. Delhi AIIMS has ranked first in this category. For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall as well as engineering categories. The second runner for the overall best category is the IISc Bangalore which has been ranking in the second spot for the past three years, however, has been ranked as the top research institute for quite some time now.