JU community radio set to air programme for children

Kolkata: The community radio of Jadavpur University, 90.8 Radio JU is all set to air dedicated programmes for children in a serious effort to rejuvenate their minds and not to let depression creep into them amidst the COVID 19 pandemic situation, when they are cooped up in their respective residences .



"We feel that the children are among the worst affected in the pandemic situation having been deprived of schools and fun and frolic with their friends. But unfortunately there is hardly any form of edutainment to keep their minds refreshed. The popular children programmes of yesteryears like the Chiching Phank and Harekorokomba that involved teaching children in an entertaining form are badly needed at this juncture. This has prompted us to design some dedicated programmes for children with the assistance from Unicef and spread our reach through you tube and social media. It will be aired soon after the Puja," said Iman Kalyan Lahiri, Convenor of Radio JU and a professor of International Relations department of JU.

Radio JU's own reach is 2.90 lakhs students in a range of 10 km but the programmes aired in the radio will be uploaded in Radio JUs COVID 19 Facebook page and YouTube with the aim to widen the reach. The telecast of Radio JU is from 11 am to 4 pm .

The programme modules made in audio as well as video format will be handed over in pen drives to different NGOs for airing the same at the anganwadi centres across the state. The target is to reach 10 lakh children within a few months of starting the programme .

Poems and stories of well known authors for children like Sunirmal Basu, Late Sakti Chattopadhay are already being developed into interesting programme modules. Plans are afoot to introduce Banglar Dakat (Dacoit) by Jogendranath Gupta, selective detective stories by Byomkesh Bakshi to name a few. "The programmes are being designed keeping in mind the age group of 1 to 8 but it will be enjoyed by people of all age groups," said a Radio JU official.

Presently, classes held by West Bengal Commission For Protection of Child Rights and the state Education department are being held in Radio JU .

New Town Kolkata Development Authority will be soon launching 'internet radio' downloadable from Google playstore and will share the contents of Radio JU with necessary permission.