JU: Admission in Science stream to start from Nov 2

Kolkata: Jadavpur University is continuing with its online admission in humanities and engineering while admission in Science stream will commence from November 2.

JU has come out with a second merit list for humanities at the undergraduate level with vacancies and those figuring in the list will have to take admission by October 19, following which the varsity will come out with the third list to fill up vacancies.

Vacancies presently exists in all subjects with the highest number 60 being in Comparative Literature followed by 55 in History, 50 in Economics, 48 in English, 44 in

Sociology. The vacancies include the seats in the reserved category too.

Presently more than 50 per cent vacancies exist in all the subjects in humanities but with classes unlikely to begin before December the varsity authorities are optimistic of seats getting filled up with the ongoing admission process.

"Admission in engineering is taking place through the West Bengal Joint

Entrance Examinations Board and will continue till October 28," said a senior university official.

The admission process this year is on the basis of marks secured in the board examinations deviating from its stand of conducting admission test in a number of subjects in humanities. "So students with very high marks are featuring in the merit list of many subjects but may not be interested in pursuing the particular subject," said a professor. The online counselling may be another factor that is resulting in slow filling up of the seats, pointed out another professor.