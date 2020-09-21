Jt. CP (Crime) tests positive

Kolkata: Murlidhar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime has been tested Covid positive.



Sharma was feeling unwell since the past few days and his swab sample was sent for Covid test on Friday.

On Saturday evening, his test result came positive. At present he is staying in home isolation as the symptoms are mild.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Pandey Santosh has been given the charge of Sharma's post till he becomes fit and joins duty.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, CP, Anuj Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (DC), South East Division (SED), Debasmita Das were tested Covid positive. Sarkar recovered from the infection and joined duty whereas Anuj is still in home isolation.

Das has been admitted at a private hospital in Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan

Bypass.

Till date around 2500 Kolkata Police personnel have been tested Covid positive.