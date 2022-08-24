JP Nadda cautions Dilip Ghosh for remark against CBI, seeks report from Bengal unit

KOLKATA: BJP all-India president JP Nadda has cautioned party vice-president Dilip Ghosh to refrain from making comment on the central agencies.



Nadda had cautioned Ghosh through Amit Malviya during the party meet at

Hastings on Monday, sources said.

Ghosh had said the CBI under the union Home minister Amit Shah had failed to crack cases while the ED under the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was better.

Ghosh's statement had visibly embarrassed the all-India BJP leaders. Ghosh was not allowed to attend the party meeting at Hastings on

Tuesday. To cover up, Sukanta Majumdar, state president

said the door of the auditorium was closed for the meeting

and the leaders did not know that Ghosh was waiting outside.

Ghosh, however, continued to criticise the CBI. He said: "The CBI had failed to arrest any one involved in the post poll violence. The party's rank and file and the next of kin of those who died are not happy. Under such a situation, I had criticised the agency."

According to the reports, the central BJP leadership has sought details of a video that showed Ghosh purportedly speaking against the CBI and the Hindi and English translation of his speech.

Reportedly, Shah and Nadda asked the state unit of the party to send separate reports to them.