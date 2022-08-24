Journalist passes away, CM condoles

KOLKATA: Swarendu Das, a journalist of a Bengali television channel, died at a state-run hospital on Tuesday morning.

He was 35-year-old and is survived by his parents, wife and a four-year-old daughter. Das was suffering from cancer for quite some time.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: " Heart broken to hear about the demise of Swarnendu Das, a young journalist from Kolkata. The world of journalism lost a very sharp mind today. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues."

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, expressed grief over the untimely death of Das. He expressed condolences to his family members, friends and colleagues.

Mayor Firhad Hakim went to the Press Club and placed floral wreath on the mortal remains of Das. Kolkata Press Club condoled his death.