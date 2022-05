Kolkata: Veteran journalist Dipendra Lal Shaw Saha passed away in Kolkata on Saturday.



Saha was 91 years old and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was known for his pleasing personality and amiable nature among his colleagues. Saha worked for the Bengali daily Aajkaal.

The Press Club, Kolkata, condoled his death.

Saha will be remembered for his sobriety and sharp sense of humour.