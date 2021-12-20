Jorasanko: Fire at godown doused after six hours

KOLKATA: A major fire had broken out at a godown of garments located on Syed Salley Lane in Jorasanko area during the wee hours of Sunday.



Four fire tenders doused the flames after about six hours. No reports of any injury were received.

According to sources, on Sunday around 4:35 am, just a few hours before the commencement of KMC elections, local people saw smoke coming out of from the first floor of a five storied building. The security personnel of the building and other occupants were alerted. The building was evacuated promptly before the flames started spreading. Meanwhile, police and fire brigade were informed.

Initially four fire tenders were pressed into action. But, later two more were sent.

Due to narrow passage of the road, fire fighters faced trouble dousing the flames. However, after a few hours the fire was controlled.

Police informed us that the fire was completely extinguished around 11:30 am.

Cops came to know that the godown was being used to store sarees. It is suspected that due to a short circuit in the electric wire, the fire broke out.

Fire brigade will visit the place again to ascertain the cause of the fire and to find out whether any fire fighting management system was installed or not.