Jorasanko constituency represents mini-India, says TMC candidate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Jorasanko candidate Vivek Gupta on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the Assembly elections and cautioned people not to get swayed by the false promises made by the BJP.



"I have taken the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and filed the nomination paper. Prima facie there is no problem in the nomination," said Gupta, who is an MP representing Trinamool Congress in the Rajya Sabha and will fight from Jorasanko seat in place of Smita Bakshi. Bakshi had defeated Rahul Sinha of BJP by a slender margin of 6,290 votes in 2016.

Mina Devi Purohit of BJP will contest the elections from Jorasanko.

The population of Jorasanko as per the 2011 census is 2,34, 845.

The total number of voters as per the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is 1,91,912.

The Jorasanko constituency consists of 11 wards. It has 79 per cent Hindu (including 3 per cent scheduled castes) and 21 per cent Muslim population.

Jorasanko residents are mostly Hindi-speaking (people who had come from Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh).

Referring to the Saffron party doing caste-based politics and dividing people in the name of religion, Gupta said: "Jorasano is mini-India where people from different walks of life (businessmen and service holder) live in harmony.There is a misconception that Hindi speaking people are BJP supporters. I am a Hindu and respect Lord Ram but not a BJP supporter. Even the BJP

knows that majority of Hindus don't support BJP."

He reiterated that his manifesto include improving the standard of living of the people of Jorasanko.

Organise international-level Jorasanko Annual Festival on the birth date of nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. Provide improved and modernised infrastructure and better traffic management. Provide opportunity, platform and E-Bazaar to the local artistes and craftsmen.