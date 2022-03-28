Jorabagan murder: Youth held from J'Khand

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested from Jharkhand in connection with the murder of a youth in Jorabagan.



The victim, identified as Omprakash Sharma, was found dead on the footpath near his father's roadside hotel on B K Pal avenue on July 21, last year. His head and face were smashed using stones and brickbats.

During the probe, cops checked the surveillance camera footage and spotted a youth. Also cops spotted a taxi riding which the accused youth had fled.

Though cops were able to identify the accused, they failed to trace him till last week.

Recently, police came to know about his location in Jharkhand and sent a team to nab him. On Thursday, he was picked up from his hideout and brought to Kolkata on Saturday on transit remand.

He has been sent to police custody by the Bankshall court till April 13. Cops are interrogating him to find out the motive behind the murder.