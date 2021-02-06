Jorabagan case: Caretaker of building arrested

Kolkata: A day after the body of a 9-year-old girl was found in a building at Jorabagan, police arrested its caretaker. The accused, Ram Kumar, has reportedly confessed that he killed the girl after sexually abusing her.



The girl's body bore several injury marks. She had come to her uncle's house in Jorabagan on Wednesday and went missing the same day. On Thursday morning, her body was found lying on the stairs of the building adjacent to the uncle's house.

During the probe, several people were detained and interrogated. Kumar, being one of them, became the prime suspect depending on some circumstantial evidence. Forensic science experts had collected some samples, which led police to suspect Kumar's involvement.

Kumar told the cops that on Wednesday evening he was watching child pornography while consuming liquor. Suddenly, he heard noises of children talking and took the girl to his room promising her 'biryani.'

Later, he mixed some sort of sedative in the food and gave it to the girl. When the girl fell unconscious after having the food, Kumar sexually abused her. After a few moments, he killed the girl and threw the body on the staircase.

Irked over the incident, locals agitated when BJP leader Agnimitra Paul went there

to meet the parents of the girl on Friday morning. She was compelled to leave the place without meeting the girl's parents.