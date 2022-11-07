Joka to Taratala Metro route to be inspected on Nov 10

Kolkata: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) is likely to inspect the Joka to Taratala Metro line which spans for six-and-a-half kilometres on November 10. The commercial metro service can only start after getting the approval from CRS.



The Metro was run experimentally from Joka to Taratala at a maximum speed of 25 kilometres per hour on September 16. The services on this route will be following the one line one metro service rule.

This process will allow one train to travel from Joka to Taratala and return. Covering six and a half kilometres will take at least 18 to 19 minutes which would essentially mean that if a commuter misses one train, they will have to wait twice the time for the

next one.

This has caused worry to the metro officials, who think that this may act as a drawback in attracting commuters in the route.

The route will include six metro stations, including Joka, Thakurpukur, Shakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala.

Meanwhile, the other route from New Garia to Ruby route is also ready for inspection. The authorities have made an application to the CRS for a clearance on this route as well.

This route will include Kavi Subhash, Satyajit Ray, Jyotirindra Nandi, Kavi Sukanta and Hemanta Mukherjee.