Joka-BBD Bagh Metro: Shifting of Maidan Market proposed

kolkata: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has proposed temporary shifting of Bidhan market, popularly known as Maidan market from Esplanade, to facilitate work for the ongoing Joka–BBD Bagh metro corridor project.



Temporary shifting of a handful of clubs located in and around Maidan area and draining out water from Manohar Das Tarag (water body) located a stone's throw away from Bidhan Market has also been proposed by RVNL.

A high-level meeting on the progress of the ongoing Railways and Metro projects in the state was held in presence of state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi at Nabanna on Thursday, where this proposal was placed by RVNL.

Apart from senior officials from various state government departments like Transport, Environment and Irrigation; officials from Army, Kolkata Police, Railways and Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited were also present in the meeting.

"It has been proposed that Kolkata Police with the help of the Army and RVNL will identify the land for shifting of the market. RVNL has proposed the shifting to a nearby place in Curzon Park, where the construction related to the project is going on," a senior RVNL official said.

Sources in the state government said RVNL had also agreed to bear expenditure for temporary shifting of the market.

The Joka–BBD Bagh project will be elevated from Joka to Mominpore. It will go underground from Mominpore.

"The shifting of the Bidhan Market is necessary for underground work related with the project. It can return to its original place after the work is finished. The draining out of water of Manohar Das Tarag is also needed as chances of leakage of water during underground work cannot be ruled out," the official added.

The entire stretch from Joka to BBD Bagh of 16.72km length was sanctioned at an anticipated cost of Rs 2619.02 crore in 2010-11.

Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) has claimed in the meeting that the East West Metro corridor from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

The stretch from Sector V upto Sealdah may be operational by December this year according to KMRCL sources.