Joka-BBD Bag Metro corridor: Ground work starts for Maidan

KOLKATA: The executing agency of Joka- BBD Bag Metro Corridor has started the prerequisite ground work in the Maidan area.



The project for the entire stretch from Joka to BBD Bag of 16.72 km was sanctioned at an anticipated cost of Rs. 2619.02 crore in 2010-11.

The project was conceived by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2010, when she was the Railway Minister.

It was learnt that RVNL, the executing agency of the project, had already completed construction of six stations in the 9 km stretch from Joka to Taratala that includes Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala stations.

"We started the ground work in the Maidan area," said an official. He reiterated that the rest of the underground stretch will have five stations – Kidderpore, Victoria, Park Street, Esplanade and BBD Bag.

The land, identified between Victoria Memorial and Maidan area, will be used to build the underground stations and out-gates.

While the areas on the Maidan have been barricaded for preliminary work ahead of the main soil testing exercise, the Joka- BBD Bag Corridor is expected to complete by mid of 2022.

Meanwhile, RVNL has proposed temporary shifting of Bidhan market, popularly known as Maidan market from Esplanade, to facilitate work for the ongoing Joka–BBD Bagh metro corridor project. Temporary shifting of a handful of clubs located in and around Maidan area and draining out water from Manohar Das Tarag (water body) located a stone's throw away from Bidhan Market has also been proposed by RVNL.