Joka-BBD Bag metro corridor: Girder erection in Majerhat & Mominpore section starts

kolkata: The erection of the first PSC girder in Majerhat-Mominpore section of the Joka BBD Bag metro corridor was done on Wednesday night.



Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) which is executing the project will be launching 144 girders before the commencement of metro underground. The Joka – BBD Bag project will be elevated from Joka to Mominpore but from Mominpore it will be going underground.

Prestressed concrete (PSC) box girders are concrete sections forming a boxed shape (rectangular or trapezoidal) supported by prestressed strands.

An engineer associated with RVNL said that the girder that was erected is 17.65 metre length and 37.30 tonnes in weight.

Girder launching over railway tracks to link the Majerhat metro station with the viaduct started from the beginning of April. Majerhat is perhaps India's only metro station coming up above a railway yard, an Eastern Railway station.

Four spans of girders for the metro station are coming across the Majerhat railway yard. The spans have varying lengths, from 19m to 25m, and the total length over the tracks will be around 100m.

According to RVNL sources, Majerhat Metro station, a crucial stop for the 14.21km Joka-BBD Bag corridor, will be an engineering marvel.

"Once completed, it will be quite a sight, with the Majerhat bridge in the background, three levels merging with the Metro viaduct running above the bridge and the railway tracks running at the ground level," an official said.

RVNL has already completed construction of six stations in the 9 km stretch from Joka to Taratala that includes Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala stations.

Work for Majerhat metro station was stalled for two years after a portion of the bridge caved in. It resumed in December 2020 after the new Majerhat Bridge was thrown open.

Most Metro piers, except two, have already been cast on the Mominpore side of the Majerhat bridge. All piers have been built till Remount Road.