Jobs to kin of WB govt employees who died due to COVID-19: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will provide jobs to the family members of state employees who died while leading the fight against COVID-19.



At least 12 state government employees have died due to coronavirus infection, she said.

Banerjee said that the state government will also honour the deceased employees -- doctors, policemen and health workers -- with medals and certificates.

Besides, the kin of dead COVID-19 warriors will be compensated with Rs 10 lakh, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

"The state government will provide one member of the family of a deceased Covid Warrior with a job. The government is trying to establish a mechanism as per the person's capacity and capability. The Cabinet has given its approval today," Banerjee said.

The chief minister also said that COVID-19 warriors in the private health sector will also be considered for the honour.

"The same compensation of Rs 10 lakh, a medal and a certificate will be given in case a Covid Warrior in the private healthcare sector succumbs to the disease," a senior official of the state government later elaborated.

Meanwhile, Banerjee urged the media to play a positive role so that the common people do not panic amid this ongoing pandemic.

Advising people to observe social distancing and wear masks, Banerjee said that the state government will be increasing the number of testing, tracking and tracing and eventually these will show a surge in the number of coronavirus infections.

On Wednesday, West Bengal witnessed 20 people succumbing to the disease taking the death toll in the state to 1,000, with the highest single-day spike of 1,589 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 34,427.