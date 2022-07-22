'Jobs sold for Rs 10L to 15L during Left rule'

kolkata: Alleging massive corruption in the recruitment process for government jobs during the Left Front rule, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the CPI(M)—from the dais of Martyrs' Day programmee—that how many jobs were given during their regime? She also alleged that teaching jobs were sold for Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh during the Left Front's regime.



"The Left party has a periodical publication. Once, the wives of all journalists attached to that periodical, used to work in various schools. I know how they had got the jobs… Was it on the basis of merit or because of the allegiance to the party?," she said.

Not just that, the TMC supremo also raised allegations of corruption against the Left Front regarding issuance of birth certificates.

Attacking CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, she asked: "We know what had happened in while issuance of birth certificate during his tenure as the Mayor. We do not want to bring it to light to expose him. Those, who had got birth certificates, were they eligible?" However, as per reports, Bhattacharya declined such allegations.

Banerjee raised corruption charges against recruitments made by the Centre government as well. "What have you (Centre) done during recruitments in UPSC, Defence, and Civil Aviation?" she asked. The TMC supremo also claimed that there were about 17,000 vacant posts for teachers in the state.

"We are unable to recruit as the hiring process is getting stalled due to court cases," she added.

Commenting on allegations of graft in SSC recruitment, she said: "If there is anomaly, it will be rectified. But it is unfortunate that those submerged in corruption are pointing their fingers at us."