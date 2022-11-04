Jobs of 269 primary teachers cancelled: SC to hear case on November 18

Kolkata: After the Supreme Court issued an interim stay on Calcutta High Court's decision on cancelling jobs of 269 primary teachers; the petitioners have approached the apex court with the demand to be reinstated. The case will be heard by the SC on November 18.



The litigants alleged that the state government is not allowing them to join services. A division bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose will be hearing the case on November 18.

The Supreme Court had granted an interim stay on the Calcutta HC order on the cancellation of 269 primary teachers' jobs, who had secured a position despite allegedly failing in the written test. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had cancelled the jobs of these primary teachers in connection with the recruitment corruption case. The judgment was upheld by the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.