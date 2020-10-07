Jobs for Maoist victim's kin, those killed in man-animal conflict: CM

Kharagpur: Stating that development in Bengal is being undertaken across party lines, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a slew of projects for Jangalmahal after announcing Rs 4 lakh compensation and jobs to the next of kin of those who went missing 10 years ago due to Maoist insurgency.



Laying foundation stones for various projects in West Midnapore district worth Rs 315 crore while attending the administrative review meeting at Kharagpur, Banerjee said: "Development in Bengal is being carried out across party lines. All steps have been taken to ensure the overall development of each and every region and for people from all communities."

Besides taking stock on the progress of development projects and schemes in the district, Banerjee addressed all demands and requirements of the peoples' representatives in West Midnapore to ensure that the issues are taken up and resolved at the earliest.

This was the first visit of the Chief Minister to Jangalmahal after the Covid outbreak. According to political experts, her visit to ensure development in the grassroots level will help Trinamool Congress to regain its ground in the Jangalmahal area compared to that of in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"There are many families whose members were either killed or went missing when the area was a Maoist hotbed. Many of them are still missing. Their whereabouts could not be traced despite probes conducted by the police. We have decided to extend support to such families. The state government will give Rs 4 lakh as compensation to these families and a job in the state home guard force to the next of kin of the missing persons," Banerjee said adding that her government has also decided to give jobs to the next of kin of those who have been killed in elephant attacks.

"Mainly, such incidents of elephant attacks take place in districts including Bankura, Purulia, East and West Midnapore. It also takes place in North Bengal. Each of the victims usually gets Rs 2.5 lakh. Now, a job to the next of kin will be of immense help for such families," Banerjee said.

She also announced a promotion for 4,284 junior constables who had risked their lives to fight against the Maoist insurgency and completed five years in service. The constables include 1,023 from West Midnapore, 848 from Jhargram, 1,142 from Bankura and 1,271 from Purulia. She directed Director General Virendra to complete the entire process of giving promotion to all the junior constables before Puja.

Recollecting the fight of Mahasweta Devi for the tribal communities, Banerjee also announced that people from Lodha and Sabar communities will be brought under the Swasthya Sathi scheme and will be getting the benefits of Banglar Abas Yojana.

The Chief Minister also handed over a grant to priest of Garbeta's Maa Sarbomangala temple Dhanonjoy Siddhanta.