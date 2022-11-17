Job seekers on stir clash with cops, held

KOLKATA: Tension prevailed outside Kalighat metro station after job seekers of upper primary on Wednesday started protesting there, demanding immediate recruitment.



Despite repeated warnings by the police, protestors tried to march towards Hazra crossing from Kalighat metro station in order to reach the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

When police intercepted the protestors, the situation turned violent as the job seekers got involved in a clash with the policemen.

Having no other way, police arrested several protestors. It had been alleged that the protestors started obstructing the traffic and pushed the police personnel.

Later, cops detained them. It was alleged that a few protestors had suffered injuries during the scuffle.

It may be mentioned that about a week ago, job seekers tried to reach the office of All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary,

Abhishek Banerjee in Camac Street when police intercepted the rally. A scuffle had broken out between the protestors and police. It was alleged that protestors tried to obstruct the police by lying in front of the police vans. Later, police arrested several protestors and cleared the road.