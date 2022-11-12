Job scam: TMC demands Dilip Ghosh's arrest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders demanded the arrest of Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president of BJP after a deed of his house was seized from the house of Prasanna Roy who was arrested in connection with the TET scam by the CBI.



Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamool Congress alleged that the CBI did not include the document in the seizure list which was submitted before the Court.

The lawyer of one of the persons arrested in connection with the TET scam brought it to the notice of the judge and subsequently the CBI include it in the seizure list.

He demanded as the document was found in the house of Roy — allegedly a middleman named in the SSC scam case — the CBI should arrest Ghosh and an inquiry should be conducted after keeping him in custody.

The Trinamool Congress leaders demanded Ghosh being the national vice-president of the BJP, is an influential person and inquiry should be conducted after keeping him in custody.

Jay Prakash Mazumdar, TMC vice-president said before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rs 1 crore was found in the possession of Gautam Chattopadhyay, PA to Dilip Ghosh at Asansol railway station. But he was not arrested by the CBI and he went scot-free. "Nobody knows what happened to Chattopadhy afterwards. We want an impartial and speedy investigation by the CBI," he said.

Trinamool also demanded the arrested of the BJP workers who had created trouble at Nandigram on Friday within the next 72 hours.

Kunal Ghosh alleged that Suvendu Adhikari had brought BJP supporters from outside the state and they created trouble. They allegedly tried to murder a TMC supporter.