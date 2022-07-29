Job scam: ED tracks another flat allegedly owned by Arpita
KOLKATA: Day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 27.9 crore in cash besides a
huge amount of gold jewellery from an apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, the investigating agency found another flat allegedly belonging to her inside a housing complex at Atghara area near Chinar Park, officials said on Thursday.
ED officials found the flat locked and are questioning the other residents of the building as the flat seemed to be closed for quite a long time.
According to sources, ED officials so far have found 32 properties across the state which are allegedly owned by Mukherjee and former Education minister Partha Chatterjee.The central agency recently came to know
about a 10-bigha land in the Bantala area of South 24-Parganas close to Kolkata. The land was reportedly bought in the name of Mukherjee and her organisation Ichhe entertainment. The flat in Nayabad was
reportedly used by Mukherjee to pass leisure time. But recently she had stopped visiting the flat due to unknown reasons.
ED officials have come to know that despite Mukherjee having so much money hidden inside her two flats in Tollygunge and Belghoria, she failed to pay the maintenance charge of Rs 11000 and Rs 35000. Meanwhile, as reported a theft took place at the bungalow allegedly owned by Partha Charterjee in Baruipur. On Wednesday night ED officials raided Mukherjee's flat in Belghoria and seized Rs 28 lakh from there.So far Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized from two flats of Mukherjee. Till reports came in last, ED officials are trying to gain entry to the Nayabad flat.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT