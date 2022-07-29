Job scam: ED tracks another flat allegedly owned by Arpita

KOLKATA: Day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 27.9 crore in cash besides a



huge amount of gold jewellery from an apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, the investigating agency found another flat allegedly belonging to her inside a housing complex at Atghara area near Chinar Park, officials said on Thursday.

ED officials found the flat locked and are questioning the other residents of the building as the flat seemed to be closed for quite a long time.

According to sources, ED officials so far have found 32 properties across the state which are allegedly owned by Mukherjee and former Education minister Partha Chatterjee.The central agency recently came to know

about a 10-bigha land in the Bantala area of South 24-Parganas close to Kolkata. The land was reportedly bought in the name of Mukherjee and her organisation Ichhe entertainment. The flat in Nayabad was

reportedly used by Mukherjee to pass leisure time. But recently she had stopped visiting the flat due to unknown reasons.

ED officials have come to know that despite Mukherjee having so much money hidden inside her two flats in Tollygunge and Belghoria, she failed to pay the maintenance charge of Rs 11000 and Rs 35000. Meanwhile, as reported a theft took place at the bungalow allegedly owned by Partha Charterjee in Baruipur. On Wednesday night ED officials raided Mukherjee's flat in Belghoria and seized Rs 28 lakh from there.So far Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized from two flats of Mukherjee. Till reports came in last, ED officials are trying to gain entry to the Nayabad flat.