Job racket & post-poll violence: Plaint lodged against Union Min Nisith Pramanik

Darjeeling: A complaint has been lodged against Union Home minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik at the Dinhata police station. Allegations of an employment racket and promoting poll violence has been brought against the Minister by one Firdaus Hussain, resident of Gosainmari, Cooch Behar.



Hussain has alleged stated that he used to work with Pramanik before the Assembly elections. Pramanik had promised to give him a Government job in lieu of which he had paid Pramanik Rs 1 lakh and later Rs 25,000. The job was

not given.

Not only this, Hussain further alleged that he was asked to remove explosive material and crude bomb making equipment from a workshop by Pramanik during elections.

While carrying out this task he was grievously injured in an explosion and had to spend time in an ICU.