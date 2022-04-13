Job fair for skilled pass-outs: Over 7K registrations made in a day

kolkata: State Technical Education, Training and Skill Development (TET & SD) minister Humayun Kabir said on Tuesday that his department is expecting to execute nearly 5000 placements in the two-day 'Job Fair 2022' held at the premises of APC Ray Polytechnic at Jadavpur and Tollygunge Government ITI.



Skilled pass-outs of the state from polytechnics and ITIs and also those after completion of short-term training under PBSSD (Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development) were offered placements at the Job Fair. There were 7,500 registrations on Tuesday.

"This is for the first time when we are organising such a Job Fair by bringing all job aspirants directly in interface with the industry. As many as 27 companies have attended the event held in two venues in Kolkata. Our target is to constantly augment our connection with the industry with placement being our top priority," Kabir said.

Job Fair 2022 is being organised by TET & SD department in collaboration with The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

A similar Job Fair was held by the department in Durgapur last month where 21,00 placements were made. "We will soon hold the same in Siliguri and follow it up with either Malda or Murshidabad," the minister said.

Firhad Hakim, minister of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs who attended the event at APC Ray Polytechnic spoke about the need for technical education to get jobs in today's context and appreciated the effort taken by the department for placing a large number of skilled workforces of the State through the Job Fair.

Major companies like ITC, Voltas, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki (through Premiere Car World), Paharpur Cooling Towers, India Carbon Limited & its subsidiaries, MothersonSumi (through Reliable First Adcon), Yazaki India (through Reliable First Adcon), etc have recruited candidates from the Job Fair which will continue also on Wednesday.