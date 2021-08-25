Job boost: Special courses on self-employment for youths

kolkata: The West Bengal Minorities' Development and Finance Corporation (WBMDFC) is all set to offer special courses on self employment for youths.



"We have made arrangements for residential courses for the minority youths with placement opportunity in the industries/ for self- employment," said an official.

He reiterated that training and hostel cost will be borne by the state government. Aspiring candidates (Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsee and Sikh) should apply online at www.wbmdfc.org latest by September 15, 2021. The age of the applicant should be between 18 and 25. Certificate Course in Machine Operation (12 months duration) will be offered for class VIII passed students. Certificate Course in CNC Milling (six months) and Certificate Course in CNC Turning will be offered for Class X passed students. Welding Course will be offered for ITI/ class X passed students. CISCO Certified Network Associate

(four months duration), Certificate Course in Room AC and Home Appliances, Certificate Course in Audio/ Video - AC, among other courses will be offered for class XII passed students.