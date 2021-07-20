Job aspirants stage stir

KOLKATA: Demanding immediate recruitment in the state police for the post of Constable, hundreds of job aspirants staged protest in front of Bhabani Bhavan on



Monday.

They blocked the Belvedere Road for more than two hours. Later, police arrested 24 agitators to disperse the crowd.

According to the agitators, after passing the examination a few years ago, around 6,500 job seekers were waiting to be recruited in the state police force.

Among them, a few job seekers had even got the appointment letter. On the issue, a case was filed at the Calcutta High Court.

Later, the High Court transferred the case to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT), which is yet to hear the case.