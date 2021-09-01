JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh supports Visva Bharati students on stir

KOLKATA: Expressing solidarity with students protesting near the residence of Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty over expulsion of three peers, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh and SFI's Bengal chief Srijon Bhattacharya on Tuesday joined the demonstration in Birbhum.

The student leaders said the V-C should immediately revoke the rustication order and change his "anti-student, undemocratic way of functioning" or put in his papers, as the agitation entered the fourth day. Ghosh, a national-level SFI leader, told reporters that she wanted to extend support to the three students who are staring at an uncertain future due to the "draconian decision" of the V-C. The students of Visva Bharati took out a rally on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the order to rusticate three students and suspension of two professors.

The rally, which started from Bolpur railway station ended at the dharna mancha where the students are taking part in round the clock agitation since the past four days against the arbitrary decision of the university authorities.

Meanwhile Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty sent an e-mail to the police demanding security.

The varsity authorities suspended the online admission for an indefinite period as the V-C could not attend his office due to the agitation.

The students alleged that the V-C had joined the academic institution with a political agenda of making it into a den of RSS. They alleged that his relation with majority of the teachers deteriorated over the years.

They maintained that there was ideal relationship between the teachers and the students before he had joined and demanded restoration of the old relation between the teachers and the students.