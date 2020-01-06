Millennium Post
JNU attack shame on democracy, says Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the attack on JNU students by ABVP workers on Sunday, calling it a 'shame on our democracy.'

"We strongly condemn the brutality unleashed against students/teachers in JNU. No words are enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy," Banerjee tweeted.

