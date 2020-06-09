JMB terrorist arrested

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed another Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist identified as Sheikh Rezaul alias Kiron From Dankuni on Monday morning. He will be produced at the Bankshall Court on Tuesday seeking police remand.



On May 29 morning STF had arrested a JMB member identified as Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim. He was the key person to set up and look after the Dhuliyan module of JMB and was also close to JMB Chief Salauddin. Sources informed that after interrogating him, STF officials came to know about Rezaul is active in South Bengal. On the basis of the information, STF officials started gathering inputs and finally on Monday early morning came to know about Rezaul's hideout Dankuni bus stand. Later a team nabbed him from there and brought to STF police station.

STF officials claimed that Reazaul was wanted in a case which was registered during 2018. He is a key person of the terror outfit. Rezaul reportedly used to keep in touch with the senior JMB leaders and arrange meeting between the leaders and other members of the terror outfit. While doing so he came close to Salauddin who is still absconding.

It is suspected that Rezaul may have been recruiting youths from Dankuni and other areas to set up a new module of JMB.