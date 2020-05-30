JMB leader arrested

Kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) leader identified as Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim on Friday morning from Suti area of Jangipur in Murshidabad. He has been remanded to STF custody till June 12.



According to STF officials the accused JMB member was wanted by the STF in connection with a case registered in the STF police station Kolkata during 2017. Karim was the main leader of Dhuliyan module of JMB and used to provide logistics support and shelter to top leaders of the terror outfit in India. His name cropped up multiple times during interrogation of several JMB members and leaders in India as well as in Bangladesh. During 2018, STF conducted a raid at his house in Samserganj and seized huge quantity of explosives and jihadi materials. Karim somehow managed to gave a sleep to the STF team then. It may be mentioned that another JMB member identified as Chhoto Abdul Karim who was also an active member of JMB wand was working the state was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during 2018.