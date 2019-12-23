J'khand verdict in favour of citizens amid CAA/NRC stir: Mamata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance which was on course to victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.
Banerjee said the verdict was in favour of citizens at a time of intense protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.
"Congratulations @HemantSorenJMMji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted you to fulfill their aspirations," Banerjee posted on her twitter handle.
Extending her good wishes to all 'brothers and sisters' in Jharkhand, she tweetted: "Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Save the country': Mamata writes to CMs, leaders of oppn23 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
Jharkhand rejects BJP23 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Stepping out of his father's shadow23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
It's my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on loss23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
Disconnect with indigenous communities of Jharkhand leads...23 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT