J'khand lawyer extortion case: Kolkata Police summons ED officer

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has summoned a senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, posted in Bhubaneswar, Odisha for interrogation in connection with an alleged extortion case in which a Jharkhand based lawyer Rajiv Kumar was arrested.

Rajiv, a lawyer of Jharkhand was arrested by the Kolkata Police from Quest Mall on July 31, for allegedly blackmailing a businessman. He had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Ranchi High Court against the businessman and was demanding money to withdraw the case. Kolkata Police has come to know that Rajiv had connection with an ED Deputy Director Subodh Kumar who was posted in Ranchi in 2016. A team from Kolkata Police will reach Bhubaneswar and interrogate him there on Tuesday