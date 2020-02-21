Jilted lover convicted for circulating obscene pictures of woman
Kolkata: A youth has been convicted for circulating a woman's personal pictures in order to take revenge as she had refused to marry him. This is the first-ever conviction of a cybercrime case in Bidhannagar Police.
The accused youth, identified as Jitendra Singh Grewal, and the complainant used to work in an IT company located in Sector V.
While working together, they developed a relationship and Grewal emotionally pressurised her to make video calls while in a compromising position, which he used to record and click screenshots without the woman's knowledge.
Few months later when Grewal proposed her for marriage, she refused and broke up with him. She even left her job to avoid him.
As she had stopped all communication, Grewal started threatening her with dire consequences. When she did not follow his directions, Grewal sent her obscene pictures to her sister and brother. He also opened five fake Facebook accounts in her name and uploaded those pictures.
On April 2, 2018, the woman lodged a complaint against Grewal at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station following which he was arrested on April 20, 2018. During the trial, special Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee produced evidence of creating fake accounts based on the data provided by Facebook.
On Thursday, he was pronounced guilty and has been awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years along with a fine worth Rs 26,000.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Need to face all odds to ensure united India, says Mamata21 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Trump claims US hit hard by tariffs, India says won't rush...21 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC-monitored security before...21 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Pakistan retained on 'Grey list' of FATF21 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to PM21 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT