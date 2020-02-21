Jilted lover convicted for circulating obscene pictures of woman

Kolkata: A youth has been convicted for circulating a woman's personal pictures in order to take revenge as she had refused to marry him. This is the first-ever conviction of a cybercrime case in Bidhannagar Police.



The accused youth, identified as Jitendra Singh Grewal, and the complainant used to work in an IT company located in Sector V.

While working together, they developed a relationship and Grewal emotionally pressurised her to make video calls while in a compromising position, which he used to record and click screenshots without the woman's knowledge.

Few months later when Grewal proposed her for marriage, she refused and broke up with him. She even left her job to avoid him.

As she had stopped all communication, Grewal started threatening her with dire consequences. When she did not follow his directions, Grewal sent her obscene pictures to her sister and brother. He also opened five fake Facebook accounts in her name and uploaded those pictures.

On April 2, 2018, the woman lodged a complaint against Grewal at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station following which he was arrested on April 20, 2018. During the trial, special Public Prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee produced evidence of creating fake accounts based on the data provided by Facebook.

On Thursday, he was pronounced guilty and has been awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years along with a fine worth Rs 26,000.