Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case: WB Police summons Assam businessman

Guwahati: The West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its probe into the Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case.



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal pasted a notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence in Guwahati, asking him to appear before investigators in Kolkata on Monday, sources said.

Despite repeated attempts, the businessman could not be reached for comments.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 31, after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.

It is not immediately known when sleuths of the CID put up the notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence.



