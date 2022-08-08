Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case: WB Police summons Assam businessman
Guwahati: The West Bengal Police has summoned Assam-based businessman Ashok Kumar Dhanuka in connection with its probe into the Jharkhand MLAs' cash seizure case.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal pasted a notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence in Guwahati, asking him to appear before investigators in Kolkata on Monday, sources said.
Despite repeated attempts, the businessman could not be reached for comments.
Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested by West Bengal Police on July 31, after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.
It is not immediately known when sleuths of the CID put up the notice on the gate of Dhanuka's residence.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
UGC asks higher education institutions to create awareness about 'Har...8 Aug 2022 10:11 AM GMT
Bill in LS to amend Electricity Act8 Aug 2022 10:10 AM GMT
Sindhu wins maiden CWG gold with win over Michelle Li8 Aug 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Prophet row: Relief for news anchor Navika Kumar, SC grants interim...8 Aug 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Predicted June-July rainfall over Delhi with over 80% accuracy: IMD...8 Aug 2022 8:36 AM GMT