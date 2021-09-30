Jhargram youth ranks 79th in UPSC

kolkata: Subhankar Bala from Jhargram district of Bengal has secured 79th place in UPSC Civil Service Examinations- the results for which were declared recently.



Subhankar's performance deserves special mention considering the fact that he studied at a Bengali medium school in Jhargram and did not take any coaching for civil services.

He had gone to Bengaluru for pursuing engineering after passing Higher Secondary.

Soon after completing his engineering course, he got a job in a private company there.

He appeared for UPSC for the first time from Bengaluru while continuing his job.

He cracked the Prelims but failed in the Mains.

He left the job after that and came to Delhi and took a room on rent for preparations of the exam.

He passed the Prelims in 2020 and then cracked the Main by bagging 79th rank.

A resident of Raghunathpur in Jhargram, his father Rajnarayan Bala was a homeopathic doctor associated with a government hospital before his retirement.

He wishes to become an IAS and if he does not get a chance , he would prefer to be an IPS of West Bengal cadre.

Two other aspirants from the state run Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre have also ranked in top 200 in UPSC Civil Service Exam.