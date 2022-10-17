Jhargram police to relaunch 'Lakshyabhed' prog in dist; over 300 students to benefit

kolkata: Jhargram police district has re-launched its Lakshyabhed free coaching programme for various competitive recruitment examinations where more than 300 aspirants would be provided free guidance.



"The purpose of the programme is to equip aspirants for competitive examinations like WBCS, Miscellaneous Services, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) among others, both via physical as well as online mode," a senior official of Jhargram District Police said.

The programme was initially launched in the year 2019 in Jhargram and Binpur police station area but now it has been redesigned to increase its spread and latitude.

It will cover all police stations under the Jhargram district namely Beliabera, Binpur, Belpahari, Gopiballavpur, Jambani, Jhargarm, Nayagram and Sankrail.

The faculty shall be drawn from SDPO/DSP and officer ranks serving with Jhargram Police as well as a few other well-wishers who train students for recruitment examinations. The aspirants shall be guided by individuals who have successfully cleared one such examination or the other.

The initiative was re-launched recently at Devendra Mohan Hall, Jhargram by Minister of state SHG and Self Employment (independent charge) Birbaha Hansda in presence of SP Jhargram Arijit Sinha and other notable dignitaries

The Lakshyabhed programme has received tremendous positive appreciation from the youth in Jhargram district and the orientation session that was conducted during the re-launch was attended by nearly 1500 aspirants from across the district.