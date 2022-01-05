Jhargram: Plaint against 3 for encroaching govt land

KOLKATA: The officials of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidlaya pulled down a hut constructed illegally, encroaching their plot in Jhargram.



The BCKV authorities have also lodged a complaint against three persons, Lakshimikanta Banerjee, Arjun Pratihar and Dolon Basu, alleging their involvement in the encroachment.

Local people alleged that the land mafias had become very active in the area and were illegally grabbing state government land in Jhargram, taking advantage of alleged police inaction. They said various projects taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would get jeopardised because of the land mafias.

Despite repeated complaints, the police did not take any action, they said.

Locals alleged that the land mafias had planned a unique method to grab state government land using some Santhal youths. First some poles are erected and then a mud hut is built on the encroached land. When the state government will go to start its projects, then a movement will be launched against eviction or pulling down of the illegal structures.

BCKV has a research centre having orchard, nursery and research plots covering an area of 415 acres. On Tuesday morning, BCKV authorities pulled down the illegal huts that had been built on its land.

The Santhals, who had been engaged to put up the poles, were taken aback and before they could resist, the huts were pulled down.

Local people alleged that lands meant for the proposed Jhargram Medical College and Siksha Bhavan had been encroached.

They alleged that the mafias take three days to set up the huts. They further alleged that portion of the land had been illegally sold at Rs 3 lakh per cottah.

They maintained that if steps were not taken against such acts, then things would go out of control.