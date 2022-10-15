Jhargram land grab case: Kingpin of racket arrested

kolkata: After the district administration of Jhargram recovered about 2.52 acres meant for people belonging to the Lodha community, Dhanapati Pal—the civic volunteer, who is allegedly the kingpin of the land-grabbing racket—was arrested on Thursday night.



However, another accused civic volunteer, Dhananjay Pal, is still at large. The Superintendent of Police (SP) in Jhargram had ordered Pal's suspension. Babulal Mahato, SDO Sadar of Jhargram district, recommended disciplinary proceedings against the officials of Land and Land Reforms department, who had allegedly recorded the land in favour of Pal. The original allottees will be given the land soon. It will be registered in their names free-of-cost by the district administration. The present value of the land parcel is around Rs 9 crore.

In 2003, the plot measuring about 2.52 acres was bought by the Lodha Development Board from Malati Mahato. It was distributed among the people belonging to the Lodha community. However, the plot was not registered in their names and the final handover did not take place. In 2020, one Pradip Mahata prepared a false deed and claimed that he had purchased the land from Malati Mahato in 2003. In 2021, Mahata sold the plot to Dhannanjay Pal.

During inquiry, it was found that the land deed made by Pradip Mahata on the purchase of 2.52 acres from Malati Mahato was fake. A senior official of Jhargram district administration said a racket in district Land and Land Reforms department had connived with the land mafia to sell the plot meant for the tribals. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said stern action would be taken against those involved in selling lands meant for the tribals across the state.