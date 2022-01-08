Jhargram dist admin to pull down illegal structures on govt land

KOLKATA: The Jhargram district administration has decided to pull down the illegal structures built on land of Bidhan Chandra Kriishi Viswavidyalaya ( BCKV) by some land mafias.



An inquiry conducted by Debshis Manna, deputy magistrate and deputy collector, revealed that Swapan Bhukta and Satyaranjan Saren had provoked some women to put up resistance.

They gheraoed the police team and attacked the pay loader, which was deployed to pull down a hut made of mud with asbestos roof and bamboo slips.

The police returned without pulling down the third

hut. However, two other

huts had been pulled down before the local people could protest.

The BCKV authorities began pulling down the huts on January 4. Three huts had been constructed encroaching their land.

Local people alleged that some land mafias were trying to grab land, where some projects proposed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are supposed to come up.

The mafias have encroached upon the land of the proposed Jhargram Medical College and a building of the state Education department.

They said the mafias had allowed some local santhals to stay in the huts and given money to the youths.

After some months, they will sell the land illegally at Rs 3 lakh a cottah. Those staying at the huts will be driven out by using force. The mafias are receiving support from the leaders of the opposition parties, they alleged.

Senior district officials said they were keeping a tab on the situation and those involved in land grabbing would not be spared.