Jhargram cops give free coaching to poor kids

kolkata: Jhargram police has decided to give free coaching to students from underprivileged background. Senior officials of the state government said junior police constables give free coaching to needy students from Class1-6 for an hour every week. Students are also offered chocolates and flowers on attending such classes.



Police officers have already started the classes at a makeshift camp at Jhitka forest at Lalgarh in Jhargram.

In some cases, police also gave free books to the students. Police officers will be providing information of all the examinations, and the syllabus. The cops will also help them in filling up forms.