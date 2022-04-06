Jhalda Municipality: TMC sets up board

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) set up the Jhalda Municipality in Purulia district.



Congress observed black day and took out a rally as the councillors took oath.

The party workers were also involved in a scuffle with the police as they gathered, disobeying Sec 144 CrPc that was imposed.

The grand-old-party has called a 12-hour Jhalda bandh on Wednesday to protest against alleged police highhandedness.

In the 12-member board of Jhalda Municipality, Congress and Trinamool Congress got five seats each while the independent candidates got two seats.

Tapan Kandu, Congress councillor was shot dead before the formation of the board.

On Tuesday , Trinamool Congress councillors formed the board with the support of two independent councillors. Suresh Agarwal has become the chairman.

The Congress councillors whose strength has gone down from 5 to 4 following the death of Kandu did not participate in the voting though the councillors had taken oath of secrecy. Tapan Kandu's wife Purnima Kandu who has been elected as a councillor took oath.

Agarwal said his primary work would be to provide better civic amenities to the people in the Jhalda civic body area and carry out all-round development which is the mission of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee.