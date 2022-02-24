Jewellery theft: Cops on lookout for store manager

KOLKATA: The detectives of Kolkata Police are probing a case of jewellery theft worth Rs 2.5 crore and trying to trace a woman, who was the store manager.

According to sources, around a month ago a complaint was lodged by an official of a jewelry chain headquartered in Bhowanipur against two of its managers, who had access to the jewellery. During December an internal audit was conducted following which jewelries worth Rs 2.5 crore were found missing. After the case was registered, the investigation was taken up by the Detective Department.

Cops summoned two suspects who were deputed at the Salt Lake store of the jewelry chain.

Though they appeared for interrogation, the woman later left the country. Cops had arrested another accused person but still failed to trace the looted jewellery. Several raids were conducted but the jewellery was not found. Cops suspect the woman might have taken shelter in Nepal.