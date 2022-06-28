Jewellery bizman found hanging in his shop
Kolkata: A jewellery businessman was found hanging inside his shop in Posta on Sunday night.
Police recovered the body of the businessman and sent it for autopsy. Cops have found a note from the shop where he mentioned the names of six persons.
According to sources, Nanadalal Soni (50) of Lake Town went to his shop located at 5, Kanulal Babu lane in Posta on Sunday evening. Usually Soni did not go to his shop on Sundays. After a few hours when he did not return, his son Mayank tried to reach him on his mobile phone but failed. Later Mayank reached the shop and though the glass door saw his father was hanging. With help of locals the deceased was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Cops have started a probe.
